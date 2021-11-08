News & Politics  |  Things to Do

Gorgeous Fall Foliage Has Arrived in DC

This is the week for leaf-peeping in the District

Boulder Bridge at Rock Creek Park. Photo courtesy of the National Park Service.

Foliage has been late to arrive this year, largely because of a warmer-than-normal fall.  Thankfully, the wait is over: Colorful leaves can finally be seen all around the District.

To top it off, the weather in DC is slated to be gorgeous this week, ideal for leaf-peeping. We recommend getting outside and enjoying the views before it gets cold and rainy on Friday and Saturday. Consider heading over to Rock Creek Park, the National Mall, or any of the other foliage hotspots around DC.

Take a look at some of the autumnal views locals have captured already:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everett Chu (@drchubacca)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Bridner (@cbridner)

Abby Vervaeke
