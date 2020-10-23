Things to Do

The 14 Best Places to See Fall Foliage (and Snap Some Pics) in DC Proper

This is the weekend to do it.

Written by
| Published on
Boulder Bridge at Rock Creek Park. Photo courtesy of the National Park Service.

Fall foliage peaks this weekend and next week around DC. Don’t feel like schlepping to Skyline Drive? Or even Great Falls? Grab your camera and head to one of these leafy spots in the District. And don’t forget to tag #washmagphoto (where many of these lovely shots can be found).

Washington Monument

The National Mall

View this post on Instagram

There is something eerie and poetic about Washington DC enveloped in a thick fog. Coupled with vibrant foliage that’s dotting the city scape at the moment, it’s hard not to be inspired. I woke up before dawn today to photograph the Mall before work and to capture it all. While I still have some Halloween images to share, I think you won’t mind me sprucing up your feed with moody, yet colorful images of the capital.🍁 ………………………….………………… @visitalexva @igdc @visitwashingtondc @theprettydistrict @femaletravelbloggers @capitalweather ………………………….………………… #visitALX #igDC #myDCcool #WashingtonDC #theprettydistrict #ProudToBeFTB #theotherdc #VisitDC #ExploreDC #walkwithlocals #DCfocused #fotoDC #TLPicks #Washmagphoto #bbctravel #cnbctravel #traveldudes #natgeotravel #Nikond750 #blogginggals #LikeAJetSetter #darligescapes #happyselves #girlslovetravel #sheisnotlost #WomenWhoExplore #theworldguru #theprettycities

A post shared by Nano Betts (@travelswithnano) on

Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

Rock Creek Park

View this post on Instagram

"I know I was born and I know that I’ll die, the inbetween is mine" [email protected] Good evening dc, our feature photographer is @ericomar1. Great foto Eric! Super clean! Happy 30th birthday Pearl Jam! Hope to see you play again soon! ============================================================= Tag #dctography Follow @dctography See you tomorrow dc . . . . . #acreativedc #bythings #igdc #exposeddc #bokehkillers #bokeh_shotz #bokeh_kings #depthobsessed #depthgrammers #sonyalpha #tv_depthoffield #usaprimeshot #bokehlicious #depthdiscovered #ig_northamerica #ig_color #walkwithlocals #gameOfTones #washmagphoto #fox5dc #theimaged #supremeshooters #thecreatorclass #killergrams #lightroommasters #quietthechaos #sonyimages

A post shared by DCtography (@dctography) on

Georgetown

Dumbarton Oaks

CityCenterDC

The Yards Park

Capitol Hill

Kingman Island

View this post on Instagram

the woods will always be home

A post shared by mere (@meredithbdaniel) on

Fort Dupont Park

The National Cathedral

Malcolm X/Meridian Hill Park

View this post on Instagram

📍Meridian Hill Park. Located in Washington DC, this park is a great escape in the middle of the city. You can see people walking dogs, practicing yoga, seating with friends or just reading by themselves. Great place for a break and fresh air. ————•••••••••———— 📍Meridian Hill Park. Localizado em Washington DC este parque é uma ótima opção pra dar aquela escapada da cidade. Você verá pessoas passeando com os seus cachorros, praticando yoga, pessoas sentadas conversando com amigos ou pessoas que estão na sua própria companhia lendo. Uma boa opção pra quem está precisando de um tempo e respirar. * * * #igdc #meridianhillpark #findyourpark #dmvarea #dcphotography #prettydistrict #nature #breakcity #justbreathe #freshair #joanofarcstatue #nationscapital #citypark #fallvibes

A post shared by Patricia Citro (@beyond_the_capital) on

The National Arboretum

Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter

Arts, culture, and things to do in DC.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE