Anyone looking to celebrate Veterans Day in-person this year will have several local opportunities to do so. There’s also still virtual options as well. Here’s a list of a few events happening this Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11:

“From Conflict to Creativity: Transitions” Exhibit

Anacostia Arts Center, 1231 Good Hope Rd., SE

Ten veteran artists will have their creations displayed at Honfleur Gallery, through this partnership between ARCH Development Corporation, UnitingUS, and East City Art. 3:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 100th Anniversary

To commemorate the centennial of Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, local opera company UrbanArias is dropping “UNKNOWN,” a “dramatic song cycle” film that will be free to stream for a month. Through Saturday, December 11.

National Museum of the United States Army First Anniversary

1775 Liberty Dr., Fort Belvoir, Va.

There will be several ways to celebrate both Veterans Day and the museum’s anniversary this year, including lining the museum’s Path of Remembrance with hundreds of flags and making thank-you cards for veterans. 10 AM.

U.S. Navy Band Veterans Day Concert

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G St. NW

People of all ages are welcome at this performance from the patriotic woodwind quintet. In addition, opening remarks will be made by representatives from the National Museum of the US Navy and the Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs. 1 PM to 2 PM.

Punch Bowl Social Free Activities for Veterans

4238 Wilson Blvd., Suite 1180, Arlington

Looking for a lighter way to celebrate? Veterans and active duty military are eligible for one free hour of activities at Arlington’s Punch Bowl Social. There’s karaoke and vintage arcade games, as well as bowling and giant Scrabble. Not to mention, their happy hour is from 4 PM to 6 PM. 11 AM to 6 PM.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ceremony

Constitution Ave., NW & 21st St., NW

The annual event, co-hosted by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, will feature multiple veteran speakers and a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace.” For those who can’t make it, the ceremony will be broadcast on the event’s page and on VVMF’s Facebook page. 1 PM to 2 PM.