Giorgio Armani Has Opened Its First DC Boutique

Last night, Giorgio Armani celebrated the opening of its first DC boutique with an invitation-only event at CityCenterDC.

The new store—which opened in October and is CityCenterDC’s first addition since Chanel arrived in July—is just under 3,000 square feet, with ultra-high ceilings, silk wallpaper, marble-inspired flooring, and gold accents, designed by an in-house team of Giorgio Armani architects. It carries both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear lines and made-to-measure services, beauty products, and accessories, in addition to a few home goods from the Armani/Casa collection.

The focus of the event was on the Fall/Winter 2021 collection, which is in-store now; the boutique will also begin carrying the women’s Spring/Summer 2022 “limited edition” collection this month, which includes on-trend “soft sweaters, easy pants, and minimalist dresses” in a neutral palette of tans, beige, and white, with touches of blue and mint green.

A percentage of sales at Giorgio Armani at CityCenterDC through November 14 will benefit the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

