An Immersive Exhibit Featuring the Works of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Is Coming to DC

A trippy exhibit launched last summer allowed aesthetes to step inside Vincent van Gogh’s paintings. Soon the works of Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera will be the subject of another ambient exhibition combining art and technology. Opening in May 2022, tickets are now on sale for “Mexican Geniuses: A Frida & Diego Immersive Experience.” The display’s location has yet to be announced.

Eschewing the confines of a framed painting, Kahlo’s vulnerable portraits and Rivera’s sweeping frescoes will be splashed onto the walls through 300 light projections. The 360 degree panoramas are to be accompanied by soundscapes, transforming the onlooker into a participant walking within Kahlo and Rivera’s brushstrokes.

Like the Van Gogh exhibit, virtual reality headsets will delve into some of the artists’ inspirations. For Kahlo and Rivera, the programming takes viewers through the streets of Mexico. In addition to their painting pursuits, the on-and-off-again couple is known for their tumultuous romantic relationship—another layer of artistic influence to be explored in the exhibit.

Tickets are already available online starting at $36 for adults and $19.90 for children. (Kids under four can enter for free.) The showcase will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM and weekends from 10 AM to 8 PM.

