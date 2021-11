Umbrella 2.0, an art fair organized by No Kings Collective, will debut tonight at 6 PM and run until Sunday. The event, held at the Collection 14 apartment building (1400 W St., NW) will include the work of over 100 artists and curators spread across nine rooms. You can buy the art by scanning a QR code next to each piece. Registration is required to enter, including a vaccination card and ID or negative test result. You can find still tickets here.

A few photos of what you can expect: