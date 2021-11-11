The Group Behind Redeye Night Market Is Hosting Another Big Event This Weekend

Creative agency No Kings Collective and Events DC are hosting a three-day art show called Umbrella 2.0 in Northwest DC this weekend. The first Umbrella, held in 2019, drew more than 12,000 people. No Kings Collective is the same organization that put on last Saturday’s Redeye Night Market, an Asian food festival that was overwhelmed by long lines, leading to backlash on social media.

Asked whether No Kings is taking any precautions to prevent a repeat this weekend of the overcrowding at Redeye, a publicist for the group declined to answer, instead referring Washingtonian to an Instagram post addressing the issues that arose at the night market. The statement only addresses next year’s Redeye Night Market, and not other No Kings events. It reads, in part, that future Redeye attendees can “anticipate an expanded check-in process, a larger footprint and many more enhancements that will allow us to better amplify the voices of our immigrant community.”

There seems to be at least one key difference between Redeye, which did not require tickets to attend, and the upcoming art show. According to a press release, which was distributed after the Redeye Night Market, though admission to Umbrella 2.0 is free, tickets will be required for entry. Also, unlike Redeye—in which dozens of DC’s hottest restaurants set up shop along a few Capitol Hill blocks for one night only—people will have three days to check out Umbrella. The show runs from Friday, November 12 through Sunday, November 14.

After a tumultuous year-and-a-half for artists, No Kings Collective hopes the show will give makers a much needed boost. “Artists have had a hard time during Covid-19. Brandon [No King’s cofounder] and I want to offer artists a platform and keep pushing the message that DC is and will remain a creative town,” said Peter Chang, cofounder of No Kings Collective, in a press release.

Umbrella 2.0 will feature more than 100 artists and independent curators, whose work will be for sale. No Kings and Events DC have partnered with developer Madison Investments to house the show within the retail space of new mixed-use building, Collection 14. (The development, at 1400 W Street, Northwest, is on the former site of nonprofit Martha’s Table.)

The event will include artists from both DC and across the country, and showcase a wide range of mediums, from site-specific installations to photography and paintings. Expect galleries from studios such as No Kings, Latela Curatorial, and Monochrome Collective, and immersive experiences from Social Supply design and Studio Sonic.

You can find full details and register for a ticket here.