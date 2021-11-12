News & Politics

These Are the DC Street Closures for Saturday’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K

The several restrictions start early in the morning and run until the afternoon.

The Rock 'n' Roll Marathon is back. Photo by Flickr user Elvert Barnes.
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K returns to DC on Saturday, November 12 after a yearlong hiatus. Participants in the 5K race will start running at 8 AM, kicking off at C Street, Northeast and ending at RFK Stadium, also in Northeast DC. The half marathon will start downtown (Constitution Ave. and 14th St., NW) at 8:30 AM, and runners will dash 13.1 miles to RFK.

Organizers have announced a number of road closures and parking restrictions starting at 2:30 AM on Saturday. (The majority of closures begin between 7 AM and 7:30 AM.) Closure times are staggered, with restrictions lifting at intervals between 10 AM and 3 PM. Metrobuses will also have to detour if a route coincides with the closures so plan travel in advance.

Here’s a list of street closures for Saturday’s races:

If you’re unsure how to maneuver the closures, organizers have also provided information about navigating the closed-off areas:

 

 

 

 

 

Daniella Byck
