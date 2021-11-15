Christmas on the Potomac at Gaylord National Resort is back! This long-standing tradition always brings families and friends together to enjoy the magic of the season in The Capital Region. Resort guests of all ages will enjoy a one-of-a-kind Christmas celebration with a lineup of classic holiday activities, exciting new events, spectacular light displays, and more. Throughout the resort, there’s So. Much. Christmas. to discover.

The Gaylord Hotels Original Experience, I Love Christmas Movies™, is making its debut at Gaylord National. Guests can walk through the most iconic scenes from their favorite Christmas movies in this multisensory experience. Visitors will enjoy moments with the characters and sets they know and love while interacting with more than 13 fully-immersive scenes, complete with replicas of film props, audio, and more. I Love Christmas Movies™ features five beloved films, including: The Polar Express™, Elf™, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation™, A Christmas Story™, and The Year Without A Santa Claus™.

Afterwards, guests can head over to the Christmas Village. This festive space is filled with holiday fun and activities – like the indoor Snow Factory! In this mechanized, snowy play place, guests can boost the power of the snow machines by making and throwing snowballs at targets or slide along frozen factory conveyor belts and ride tubes down a thrilling plummet slide or hilly ice coaster.

Looking to experience a yuletide glide? Head over to the Winter Square and go ice skating right alongside the Potomac River. This year is visitors can slide, spin, and bump into friends and family in an all-new attraction – Ice Bumper Cars. With millions of sparkling lights adorning the Square, it’s the perfect setting to enjoy holiday magic with loved ones, weather you’re gliding or bumping!

The resort’s rooftop bar, Replay, will feature holiday flair with specially curated Christmas cocktails and unmatched views! Visitors can explore the 19-story, beautifully decorated garden atrium and easy access to the shopping, dining, and holiday attractions throughout National Harbor.

Another favorite is The Greatest Story Stage Show, a complimentary, multicultural, musical celebration of everlasting faith, hope, and love. Guests can experience the atrium’s evening #LIT Light Show, a high-energy display of thousands of dancing lights, lasers, and music, from the comfort of their rooms.

The best way to experience So. Much. Christmas at Gaylord National is with an overnight Christmas package. Some experiences are exclusive for overnight guests. With an iconic setting, tradition, and location, a holiday stay in National Harbor will make your season bright.

Book your trip today at ChristmasatGaylordNational.com.

ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. A CHRISTMAS STORY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION, THE POLAR EXPRESS, THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s21)