Food

Ambar Restaurateur Ivan Iricanin Is Closing His Silver Spring Mexican Restaurant

Taco-and-bottomless-brunch spot TTT will go dark on November 29.

Written by
| Published on
TTT Restaurant will close in Silver Spring. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Restaurateur Ivan Iricanin is closing the Silver Spring branch of his Mexican venture, TTT (a.k.a. Tacos Tortas and Tequila) on Monday, November 29. A three-story sister location in Clarendon will remain open. 

Iricanin, who is also behind Balkan restaurants Ambar on Capitol Hill and Arlington, says the restaurant struggled after multimedia company Discovery pulled its neighboring headquarters out of Silver Spring shortly after TTT’s 2018 opening. And then, of course, the pandemic didn’t help.

“Our lunch and happy hour was all Discovery. We had that loss, which was hard to recover, and then we got Covid. And now we have some expansion plans and I needed to narrow my focus,” says Iricanin, whose Street Guys Hospitality company also operates two full-service Mexican concepts and a series of fast-casual Burrito Madres in Serbia.

As at Iricanin’s other restaurants, TTT Silver Spring was best known for all-you-can-eat brunches with abundant, inexpensive drinks—though the menu slimmed down during the pandemic. 

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day