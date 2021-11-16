Ambar Restaurateur Ivan Iricanin Is Closing His Silver Spring Mexican Restaurant

Restaurateur Ivan Iricanin is closing the Silver Spring branch of his Mexican venture, TTT (a.k.a. Tacos Tortas and Tequila) on Monday, November 29. A three-story sister location in Clarendon will remain open.

Iricanin, who is also behind Balkan restaurants Ambar on Capitol Hill and Arlington, says the restaurant struggled after multimedia company Discovery pulled its neighboring headquarters out of Silver Spring shortly after TTT’s 2018 opening. And then, of course, the pandemic didn’t help.

“Our lunch and happy hour was all Discovery. We had that loss, which was hard to recover, and then we got Covid. And now we have some expansion plans and I needed to narrow my focus,” says Iricanin, whose Street Guys Hospitality company also operates two full-service Mexican concepts and a series of fast-casual Burrito Madres in Serbia.

As at Iricanin’s other restaurants, TTT Silver Spring was best known for all-you-can-eat brunches with abundant, inexpensive drinks—though the menu slimmed down during the pandemic.

