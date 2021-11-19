‘DC Holiday Lights’ Kicks Off Shopping Season in 14 DC Neighborhoods

Holiday decorations have been popping up around the city, and starting today, DC Holiday Lights, organized by local non-profit District Bridges, will add to the illuminated cheer. For the next several weeks, Washingtonians can stroll down 14 neighborhood corridors and check out light displays and shopping promotions.

The participating corridors include Adams Morgan, Cleveland Park, Columbia Heights, Eastern Market, Georgetown, Dupont Circle, lower Georgia Avenue, Mount Pleasant, Petworth, and Woodley Park. You can check out the complete list here.

District Bridges executive director Brianne Dornbush says the program provides communities with an opportunity to support local businesses, which remain endangered due to the pandemic.

People can cast their vote online for their favorite corridor and holiday display. The corridor with the most votes will be crowned “Best of DC” during the DC Holiday Lights Award Ceremony on December 15. The decorations will stay up for viewing until January 6, 2022.

There will also be a scavenger hunt around the neighborhoods that kicks off on Black Friday, where participants can earn “entries” for each corridor for a chance to win prizes like gift cards, merchandise, and services. People can sign up online to be notified when the competition starts.

