If you haven’t stepped inside Tysons Galleria lately, now is the time.

When you walk into Tysons Galleria’s newly redeveloped wing, you’ll find a slate of high-end home & housewares brands that have made their debut at the shopping center—including RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) and Arhaus, with Crate & Barrel coming soon. The expansive showrooms for the luxury brands help to anchor the expansive space—which was treated to a top-to-bottom redevelopment where the old Macy’s Department store once stood—and welcome shoppers in search of an in-person experience.

Tysons Galleria, long known as the retail destination for luxury shoppers in the DC region, has expanded its offerings—with a full slate of high-end brands scheduled to open in 2022—and is setting the standard for in-person shopping experiences.

The recently opened wing also features 19,000-square-feet of common areas—designed with the co-existence of sustainability and style in mind. For example, a living green wall welcomes visitors (and makes for a perfect Instagram-friendly spot) and eco-friendly and salvaged materials were used throughout to make the sleek space come to life.

And for those in search of an even more engaging experience, Bowlero—a chic bowling alley featuring room to bowl and space to mingle with food and cocktails—recently opened on October 16.

Whether visitors want to explore new stores this upcoming holiday season, or simply sit down and relax in the serene space, Tysons Galleria’s new wing is a place worth spending your offline time.

For more information on the latest stores and happenings at Tysons Galleria, visit Tysonsgalleria.com

Tysons Galleria: 2001 International Drive, McLean, VA 22102 703.917.5477

Get the latest shopping, dining and events news for Tysons Galleria on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.