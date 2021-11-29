An Anti-Abortion Group is Flying Extremely Graphic Banners Across DC-Area Skies

An anti-abortion group says it will be flying a graphic banner over the District for the next few days. The group, Created Equal, which pushes its agenda through disturbing photo exhibits, says a plane will tow the 50-by-100-foot banner around the DC skies eight hours a day. The group says that the picture on the banner shows a “15-week aborted child.”

The flyovers start today and run through Wednesday, December 1, the day the Supreme Court is set to hear the abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. But those well beyond the immediate area of the High Court may have a better sightline on the disturbing display. “Because of the no-fly zones over DC we must remain on the outskirts” of the city, says Mark Harrington, president of Created Equal. He added, “The FAA is aware of our plans.”

Wednesday will also see on-the-ground protests from Created Equal and other groups on opposing sides of the abortion rights debate.