Don’t Worry, There Are Still Plenty of Christmas Trees Out There

If you didn’t go Christmas tree shopping the day after Thanksgiving, you may have heard you’ll have a hard time finding one, especially if you want a real tree. Word has spread about a Christmas tree shortage, so tons of people have flocked to Christmas tree farms to buy their trees early this year.

Talk of a shortage, though, may be overblown. Doug Hundley, spokesperson for the National Christmas Tree Association, says there’s just a more balanced supply and demand in real Christmas trees. “We’ve had trees for everybody that wanted one, so we don’t have a shortage,” he said. “The supply chain is not going to affect real Christmas tree availability.”

Shortage or not, says Joncie Underwood, a board member of the Maryland Christmas Tree Association and National Christmas Tree Association, this winter will be a tight market, and farms may sell out earlier than previous years. “What we’re finding here in Maryland is that choose-and-cut farms will probably sell out by the first weekend in December, if not the second weekend in December,” Underwood said.

But people shouldn’t worry, because there will be plenty of real trees choose from elsewhere, like your local retail lot or church fundraiser. “The country has never run out of real trees,” she added. “You just may not find it at the place where you want to go.”

So, if you really want to choose and cut your own Christmas tree this year, Underwood suggests that you go and buy your tree by the first weekend in December and preserve your tree by putting it in water. Here are some Christmas tree farms, lots, and sales around the DC area that still have trees.

In Maryland

Butler’s Orchard, 22222 Davis Mill Road, Germantown

Douglas firs and Canaan firs. Also pre-cut Fraser, Balsam, Douglas, white, and silver firs. Assistance and saws are available, but customers are encouraged to bring their own saw. Visitors can also visit the Farm Park to see farm animals, play on the playground, and enjoy food from the Farmers Porch. Open for tree cutting Friday through Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Pre-cut trees can be bought Wednesday through Sunday from 9 AM to 5 PM. 301-428-0444.

Dreamland Christmas Tree Farm, 2700 Sumantown Road, Middletown

Pre-cut Balsam firs are still available. Open Friday from 12 PM to 7 PM; Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 5 PM through Christmas Eve. 301-418-5348.

Gaver Farm, 5501 Detrick Road, Mount Airy

Blue spruces, Douglas firs, Canaan firs, and white pines. Assistance and saws are available, as well as a wreath stop and a cafe with hot donuts and drinks. Open daily from 9 AM to 5 PM. 301-865-3515.

Hirt Tree Farm, 917 Arnold Road, Westminster

Douglas fir, Canaan fir, Norway spruce, blue spruce, white pine, and concolor firs. Assistance and saws are provided. Open daily from 9 AM to 4 PM. 410-876-8839.

Linden Hill Christmas Tree Farm, 4102 Old Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro

Pre-cut Douglas firs are still available. Open December 4 from 8:30 AM until sold out. 301-627-3768.

Mayne’s Tree Farm, 3420 Buckeystown Pike, Buckeystown

White pines, Douglas firs, Fraser firs, Canaan firs, and concolor firs. Pre-cut Fraser and Douglas firs are available. Visitors can also buy other Christmas decorations, such as bows, wreaths, and tree stands. Open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6 PM; Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM until Christmas. 301-662-4320

Naughty Pine Plantation, 18200 Elmer School Road, Dickerson

Douglas firs and Norway spruces. Also pre-cut Douglas and Fraser firs are available. Open Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM until December 19. 301-842-7075.

Pine Valley Farm, 1150 Fannie Dorsey Road, Sykesville

Korean corkbark, Douglas fir, Concolor fir, and Nordmann fir. Pre-cut Fraser firs are available. Open Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 5 PM; Friday through Sunday from 9 AM to 5 PM. 410-795-8314.

TLV Tree Farm, 15155 Triadelphia Mill Road, Glenelg

Only pre-cut Fraser firs are available. Open December 4 and 5 from 9 AM to 5 PM. 410-489-4460.

In Virginia

Almost Heavenly Christmas Trees, 5802 Duke St., Alexandria

Fraser, Douglas, and Balsam firs. Open daily from 9 AM to 7 PM. 703-646-0250.

Belmont Christmas Tree Farm, 7533 Belmont Road, Spotsylvania

White pines, Leyland cypresses, Norway spruces, white spruces, blue spruces, Fraser firs, concolor firs, and Douglas firs. Open Monday through Friday from 1 PM to 5 PM; Saturday from 8 AM to 7 PM; and Sunday from 8 AM to 5 PM. 540-854-6757.

Burnside Farms, 4905 James Madison Hwy., Haymarket

Pre-cut Fraser, Douglas, and Balsam firs. Open Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM; Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 7 PM. 703-728-4716.

Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm, 2696 Green Spring Road, Winchester

Pre-cut blue spruces, white pines, concolor firs, Fraser firs, Norway spruces, Scotch pines, Douglas firs, and Canaan firs are available. Assistance will be provided, but you must bring your own tarp, gloves, and tie-downs. Open December 4th for pre-cut trees only, and after December 6th for pre-cut self-serve pickup. 540-539-0024.

Country Loving Christmas Tree Farm, 40856 Red Hill Road, Leesburg

White pine, Scotch pine, Norway spruce, and red cedar. Pre-cut Fraser firs are also available. Open Friday through Sunday from 9 to 5, and by appointment Monday through Thursday. 703-398-7018.

Evergreen Acres, 12801 Hazelwood Dr., Nokesville

White pine and Norway spruce. Assistance, saws, and twine will be provided. Open Monday through Friday from 12 PM to 5 PM; Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 5 PM through December 12. 703-203-2641.

Hank’s Christmas Trees, 12234 Belle Meade Lane, Markham

Colorado blue spruce, scotch pine, white pine, Norway spruce, Fraser fir, Austrian pine, Arizona cypress, Leyland cypress. Wreaths and caramel apples are also for sale. Open daily from 9 AM to 5 PM. 540-5533-6901.

Joe’s Trees, 5110 Cumberland Gap Road, Newport

Fraser firs, Canaan firs, concolor firs, Korean firs, white pines, scotch pines, blue spruces, Norway spruces, and arborvitae trees. Also nature hikes, wreaths, and custom greenery. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 AM to 5 PM through December 19. 540-544-7303.

Loudoun Nursery, 16457 Short Hill Road, Purcellville

Blue spruce, Norway spruce, Canaan fir, concolor fir, Korean fir, Arizona corkbark fir. Open Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 4:30 PM. 540-338-4636.

Milltown Creek Tree Farms, 38757 Householder Road, Lovettsville

White pine, scotch pine, blue spruce, douglas fir, concolor fir, and southwest white pine. Open Monday through Friday from 12 PM to 5 PM; Saturday and Sundays from 9 AM to 5 PM until December 12. 540-882-5428

Snead’s Farm, 18294 Tidewater Trail, Fredericksburg

Blue spruces only. Assistance and saws will be provided, but it is encouraged that you bring your own gloves and saws. There are also trails, mazes, and play areas for visitors to explore. Hot chocolate, cider, and other snacks will be available for purchase. Open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM. 540-371-9328.

Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm, 34350 Williams Gap Road, Round Hill

Douglas firs and Colorado blue spruce. It is encouraged that you bring your own tarp to make hauling the tree from the field easier. Open Monday through Friday from 12 PM to 5:30 PM; Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 5:30 PM. 540-554-8323.

Whitehall Farms, 12523 Popes Head Road, Clifton

Pre-cut Fraser firs. Open Friday and Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM and Sunday from 11 AM to 5 PM. 703-968-3900.

Tree Lots and Sales

If you don’t want to head all the way to a Christmas tree farm, there are many lots and sales nearby that you can check out. Here are a few options.

The Arlington Optimist Club’s Christmas Tree Lot, 2213 North Glebe Road, Arlington

Pre-cut Fraser firs and white pines. Also wreaths, garlands, ornaments, and tree stands. Open Monday through Thursday from 2 PM to 8 PM; Friday from 12 PM to 8 PM; Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 8 PM.

North Ridge Community Tree Sale, 2911 Cameron Mills Road, Alexandria

Almost Heavenly Trees will supply Fraser, Douglas, and Balsam firs. You can either pre-order online or pick out a tree at the lot. Assistance will be provided. Open December 3 from 12 PM to 8 PM; December 4 from 8 AM to 5 PM; and December 5 from 12 PM to 5 PM.

Nalls Winter Market, Union Market

Nalls Farm Market, a family-owned shop in Berryville, Virginia, will have a pop-up holiday store with pre-cut Christmas trees, garlands, and other goods. Open Friday through Sunday from 11 AM to 6 PM until Christmas.

John Eaton Elementary School Christmas Tree Sale, 3301 Lowell St., NW, Washington, DC

Pre-cut Fraser firs, Douglas firs, and blue spruces. Assistance is available. You can order online until 12 PM on December 2. Open December 3 from 5 PM to 8 PM; December 4 and December 5 from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Troop 100 Christmas Tree Sale, 4001 Yuma St., NW, Washington, DC

Pre-cut Fraser firs. Also white pine garlands and wreaths. Open December 4 from 8 AM to 3 PM.

Christmas Tree Sale & Holiday Market, United States National Arboretum

Almost Heavenly Christmas Trees will supply Fraser, Douglas, and Balsam firs. You can pre-order trees until December 10 or buy one on-site on December 11 and 12. Open December 11 and 12 from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The Salt Line’s 10th Annual Christmas Tree Lot, 79 Potomac Ave., SE, Washington, DC

Pre-cut trees. Also tree stands, wreaths, garlands, and ornaments. Open Monday through Friday from 4 PM to 9 PM; Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 9 PM.

