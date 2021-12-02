PHOTOS: Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” Reception at the Résidence de France

Last night, French Ambassador Philippe Étienne and Madame Patricia Étienne joined with Netflix to host a cocktail reception in honor of the streaming giant’s hit series Emily in Paris, which will soon premiere its second season.

Held inside the Kalorama estate known as the “Résidence de France,” which the ambassador and his wife call home in the District, the reception drew a crowd that included members of Congress, journalists, lobbyists, and Hill staffers.

In between bites of charcuterie and sips of wine, attendees watched a panel discussion with the cast, series creator Darren Star, and Netflix executive Peter Friedlander. Given the show’s comedic tone, the conversation’s subject matter was deliberately kept light. The group touched on everything from the stars’ favorite locations in France to some of the more humorous creative liberties taken by the show’s writers.

Season 2 of “Emily in Paris” will debut on December 22nd, 2021 on Netflix.