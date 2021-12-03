Have a Festive Drink at These Themed Holiday Bars Around DC

It’s cold, it’s dark, it’s December—three reasons enough for a drink. So why not enjoy one in the most festive way possible? Check out some local holiday pop-ups happening now:

Colada Shop

1405 T St., NW

The 14th Street Cuban rooftop has transformed into a winter dreamland with several seasonal libations to try. Go for the “Merry Spritz” (rum, sparkling wine, lime, and cranberry-rosemary syrup) or the “Colada Cider” (rum, pineapple syrup, apple, lime, and cinnamon). Or if you need to warm up, there are options like the “Hot Buttered Yum” with rum and sherry or the green tea-infused “Winter Island.” Open Wednesdays through Sundays until January 2.

Ivy and Coney

1537 7th St., NW

If you’ve ever wanted to take a shot out of a menorah, your time has come. Don’t miss the last few days of Hanukkah Happy Hour— there’ll be latkes, kosher wine, sufgani-shots (jelly doughnut shots), and more. All proceeds from Manischewitz products will go toward the refugee aid non-profit HIAS. Open through Sunday, December 5.

Maxwell Park

1346 Fourth St., SE.

Have you considered balling out this holiday season in a candy cane greenhouse? If not, check out this Navy Yard wine bar decked out for Christmas. Each dwelling (which requires a $300 deposit) has electric heating and speakers to play all your favorite holiday tunes, but bar seats are first come, first served. Enjoy a wide selection of sparkling wines plus themed cocktails such as the “Reindeer Buzz” (cold brew martini) or “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out Kid” (a cranberry negroni). Reservations available now through Friday, December 31.

McClellan’s Retreat

2031 Florida Ave., NW

This Dupont bar will help you get through the month with its “Holiday Survival Guide” menu. The cocktail names are half the fun, like the rye-based “The In-Laws Can Only Stay 3 Nights”or the “Going To The Islands Is Still An Option” (coconut punch with appleton rum). And did we mention the drinks are available to-go?

Pamplona

3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

If you’re looking for a white winter wonderland, check out this Clarendon Spanish restaurant’s holiday revamp. Their December drink specials include the “EggnogTini” (eggnog, amaretto, vanilla vodka) and the “Cinnamull” (cinnamon whiskey, ginger beer, and apple cider).

The Passenger

1539 Seventh St., NW

If you’re sick of anything holiday-related whatsoever, there’s still a spot for you: this “no bullshit” bar will be celebrating the Seinfeld-inspired anti-holiday “Festivus.” Try the “Festivus Miracle” (a beer and a shot), or other on-theme cocktails such as the “Fake Phone Number” or the “Denim Vest.” Yes, there’s an aluminum pole and chance to show off “feats of strength.” (Hang on the pull-up bar for two minutes, and you’ll get a free shot.)

Tap99

1250 Half St., SE

Not only are there literal presents hanging from the ceiling of this self-pour taphouse, they also have a 14-foot Christmas tree outdoors. Try one of their seasonal ales, like the “Strawberry Shortcake” or the “Mad Elf.” And don’t miss an appearance from the Grinch himself on Saturday, December 11 from 3-6 PM.

Tiki on 18th

2411 18th St., NW

This Adams Morgan spot specializes in the hot winter concoctions. There’s the “Living La Vida Cocoa” (mezcal, cocoa powder, and almond milk) and the rum-based “Who Wants to Toddy?” Or, try bar manager Rico Wisner’s specialty “Egg-N-Grog” (rum, sherry, brandy, milk, and spices). Open through January 5.

The Watergate Hotel

2650 Virginia Ave., NW

Igloos are so 2020. Now, we’ve got “scandal igloos.” The domes—decorated with fake newspapers emblazoned with Nixon’s resignation (happy 50 years!)—are the pure chaotic camp everyone apparently needs this holiday season. Not only are there lamb lollipops and chocolate cigars, guests can enjoy reinvented iterations of cocktails such as the gin-based Singapore Sling and the whiskey-amaretto combo Godfather. Rentals range from $100 to $300, depending on the time, and food and beverage minimums start at $50 per person. Open through March.

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE

For the fifth year in a row, this beer garden has transformed for its holiday Winterfest. Sip on local brews or warm spiked ciders as you enjoy live entertainment. There will also be Christmas movie screenings, trivia nights, and opportunities to bring your pets to meet Santa. Tickets can be reserved for free here. Open through Thursday, December 23.