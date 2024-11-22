Get Into the Winter Spirit at These DC Bars and Restaurants

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—for our bellies. Check out these winter- and holiday-themed pop-ups and bar/restaurant offerings around DC:

50 Blagden Alley, NW

Shaw’s “urban backyard” is leaning into its reputation this winter with cozy campfire vibes and a specialty cocktail menu featuring drinks made with Campstock whiskey. From 4 PM to closing time every Thursday through Sunday, groups of two to four can reserve a spot with a tabletop firepit. Reservations cost $25 per person and are capped at two hours—they include two build-your-own s’mores kits and a choice of Campstock cocktail for each guest.

From 1 to 9 PM on Sunday, December 8, Calico will host its fourth annual Winter Festival: Sip cookie shots, snack on topped tots and mugs of soup, and paint your own ornaments for $5 apiece. Wear your ugliest holiday sweater for the chance to win a prize.

1309 Fifth St., NE

Union Market rooftop bar Hi-Lawn is gearing up to transform into “The Dome”—a 50-foot, heated sphere that will take over the space through the winter. Its grand opening event, Snowglow, will feature a 90-minute overhead projection show with views of the Swiss alps, Northern Lights, and other European-inspired seasonal scenes.

Small plates like raclette and smørrebrød add another Euro touch to the event, along with more substantial food options like a filet for two. The cocktail menu promises martini service, plus themed drinks like Cliffhangers—hot chocolate finished with coffee liquor and mezcal—and the Sled Driver’s Delight, made with hot ginger-turmeric tea and honey schnapps.

Snowglow will open on December 14 and is set to run through the end of February. Tickets can be purchased online for $35—guests must book in groups of two, four, or six.

2321 18th St., NW

For the fifth consecutive holiday season, Death Punch will host a Christmas pop-up . The Adams Morgan billiard bar will be decked with colorful string lights and velvety stockings starting November 27. The cocktail menu is packed with festive libations like a Christmapolitan and Jingle Balls Nog. Collectable drinkware will be available for purchase, with 10 percent of proceeds from the sales of select mugs going to the Seva Foundation, a nonprofit working to prevent and treat blindness. Don’t worry about making a reservation this year—seating is first come, first served.

1410 14th St., NW

Death Punch’s Logan Circle sister bar will be taken over once again by the Sippin Santa pop-up this year. From November 29 through New Year’s Eve, patrons can soak up Green Christmas vibes with tropical decor and a cocktail menu offering beachy sips, like the Sugar Plum Mai Tai and Frosty the Merman—made with rye, vanilla-clove syrup, and a variety of fruity syrups.

1405 T St., NW

This all-day Cuban cafe has decked the halls of its Logan Circle location with tropical holiday decor. Seven specialty drinks will be on the menu through New Year’s Eve. Highlights include festive twists on classic cocktails, like the Mo-Ho-Ho-Ho-ito—all the rum, mint, and lime of a typical mojito, plus pomegranate seeds and sparkling wine—and the Candy Cane Colada, a piña colada made with cranberry and Campari.

The famous Shotnorah will return to this Shaw sports bar during the first week of December (for the uninitiated, this is literally a menorah you can take shots out of). Latkes and shots inspired by sufganiyah—a Jewish jelly donut—are also part of the Hanukkah festivities, which will run through the last day of the holiday (January 2). On Christmas Day, Ivy and Coney will celebrate “Chinese Food and a Movie Day” with a free Chinese food buffet and a movie marathon.

Antarctica at Kayu

1248 H St., NE

For one night only—Sunday, November 24—the dining room component of H Street Filipino cafe Hiraya will serve up cocktails with especially wintery inspiration. La Tejana’s José Cox and Masseria’s Jonathan Henriquez are teaming up to create a drink menu that channels the intensity of Antarctica’s climate, with the help of mixology techniques like liquid nitrogren, ostrich fat wash, and clarification. The event will run from 2 to 9 PM. Reservations are free and can be made via Eventbrite.

1940 11th St., NW

Starting November 22, “Lulu’s Wine(ter)garden” will transform the indoor-outdoor Shaw space into a holiday oasis, inspired by the southwestern hometowns of owners Paul and Brittany Carlson. Expect cactus Christmas trees, tortilla soup and drinks like the Chimayo—the official cocktail of New Mexico (imagine an apple-cider margarita). Visitors can also get some gift shopping done: Lulu’s will sell three-bottle wine packs inspired by holiday movies (think “Christmas Vine-cation,” which features wines from around the world). Boxes start at $75.

Rosewood DC, 1050 31st St., NW

Through January 5, the rooftop lounge of Georgetown’s Rosewood DC hotel will be furnished with all the makings of a wintery photo opp: String lights, cozy blankets, and even a red ski-lift chair. The event’s signature cocktail, the Winter Mule, puts a festive twist on the classic recipe with blood orange, cranberr, and rosemary. Guests can snack on soft pretzels, bratwurst with sauerkraut and raspberry mustard, and braised short-rib grilled cheeses.

Hotel Monaco, 555 Eighth St., NW

The courtyard of this cocktail bar, located in the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, is officially in “Winter Chalet” mode—packed with heaters, cozy decor, and festive photo opps through the end of January. Themed cocktails ($19 each) include the Grape Reverie, made with mulled wine and masala chai, and hot buttered rum. Non-alcoholic hot chocolate and hot cider are available too, and snacks include a s’mores parfait and cheddar/potato croquettes.

949 Wharf St., SW

An entry ticket to this waterfront pub’s holiday festivities starts at $15 and grants patrons a 90-minute reservation, plus one welcome cocktail—the Jingle All the Way, a wintery whiskey punch. Guests can choose from an array of a la carte drinks and snacks in keeping with the Christmas theme. For $45, a brunch ticket will cover a main entree and cocktail. The pop-up runs from November 22 to December 29.