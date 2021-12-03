Maryland House Burns Down After Owner Tries to Smoke Out Snakes

A house near Poolesville burned down on November 23 after the homeowner attempted to smoke out a den of snakes, reports the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Although the story sounds like a biblical scene (serpents! flames!), the incident occurred in modern-day Maryland. According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire’s public information officer Pete Piringer, the owner of the house was attempting to use smoke from coals to banish the snakes. However, the plan went awry when the coals sparked a fire that engulfed the house, causing more than $1 million in damage.

ICYMI – Update Big Woods Rd, house fire 11/23; CAUSE, accidental, homeowner using smoke to manage snake infestation, it is believed heat source (coals) too close to combustibles; AREA of ORIGIN, basement, walls/floor; DAMAGE, >$1M; no human injures; status of snakes undetermined https://t.co/65OVYAzj4G pic.twitter.com/xSFYi4ElmT — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 3, 2021

We have to imagine the homeowner was feeling something along the lines of Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic line from Snakes on a Plane: “Enough is enough! I have had it with these motherf***ing snakes on this motherf***ing plane!” In fact, maybe Samuel L. is interested in making a sequel: Snakes in the Burbs.

Around 75 firefighters responded to the fire at 10 PM. The flames began in the basement, moving towards the upper floors of the house.

While all humans are safe, the fate of the snakes remains a haunting mystery. Washingtonian has reached out to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue for more details. We’ll update this story if we learn more.

Join the conversation!