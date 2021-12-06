With the holidays upon us, the question of how to make the most of the season is top of mind for everyone across the DMV. For those looking for a place to unwind and take in the sights of the season without having to travel far or worry about expensive tickets, Light Yards, held at The Yards on the Anacostia River waterfront, is returning for another year of fun. This holiday installation is the premiere destination for a solo excursion, date night, or an outing for the entire family.

This holiday season, The Yards will be decorated with illuminated, 22 foot tall Christmas trees, trimmed top to bottom in holiday decor designed by Australian artist Amigo & Amigo. These festive trees will be sure to delight children and adults alike as their colorful lights cast beautiful patterns onto The Yards’ Sun Deck, creating the perfect backdrop to snap seasonal photos.

This light-filled wonderland is the ideal place for friends and family to get into the holiday spirit and make memories to last a lifetime. The Light Yards display is open for free every night from 6- 10 PM, December 1 – January 1.

While enjoying Light Yards or the nearby holiday events D.C. has to offer, take a break to enjoy dinner at one of the 20+ eateries at The Yards. Indulge in Middle Eastern cuisine at the award-winning Albi by chef Michael Rafidi, or stop by Hatoba for a warm bowl of delicious ramen to melt the winter chill away.

It goes without saying that no holiday adventure is complete without a cup of hot chocolate. Luckily, Philz Coffee has you covered with a large selection of hot drinks to keep you warm as you take a leisurely stroll along The Yards’ waterfront. You have enough to plan this holiday season, let the food offerings at The Yards take care of a meal or two while you sit back, relax, and take in the magic of the season.

The Yards is also the perfect destination to check off your holiday shopping list. While you’re exploring the winter scenery found in D.C., take a moment to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Offerings range from LuLulemon for the athlete in your life to Unleashed by Petco for your furry family members. Purchase a gift certificate for a massage at Aura Spa or a manicure at Cosmopolitan Nails to treat your loved one to a day of pampering. Holiday party planning is also a breeze at The Yards with Harris Teeter offering a wide variety of groceries for any occasion. Whether you’re an early shopper or need a last minute gift, The Yards is the place to go for all of your holiday needs.

Trying to get the most magic out of your holidays can be a frenzy. Light Yards at The Yards is the perfect stress-free way to cap off an evening of D.C. festivities with even more sights, dining and shops. Visit The Yards this season for a memorable experience sure to delight all.