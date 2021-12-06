The historic Shaw neighborhood in Washington, DC is celebrating the season of giving with ‘Shawlidays’, 24 days of exciting gifts for holiday shoppers! The fun kicks off with a cocktail crawl, and continues through December with daily giveaways, just like a real-life advent calendar from favorite neighborhood retailers. The event features a number of free-with-purchase gifts and is taking place December 1-24, at retailers throughout the Shaw neighborhood.

It’s no secret that the holiday season is one of the busiest times of year, and holiday shopping can be a hassle. Sometimes it feels like you deserve your own gift just for making the effort. That dream has become a reality this December at Shawlidays, where you can be rewarded with a free gift-with-purchase just for getting your holiday shopping done.

Leading up to Christmas Day, the first 24 shoppers at participating retailers will receive a free gift-with-purchase every day from December 1-24. This real-life advent calendar event is the perfect solution for your holiday needs. Can’t think of that last minute gift for your neighbor or co-worker? The walkable shops of ‘Shawlidays’ have you covered. Looking for a little something special for yourself? We promise we won’t tell, go ahead and treat yourself.

Hot-ticket items include glasses cases from Warby Parker, festive socks from Bonobos, Skincare essentials from Glo30, DC-themed merch from Union Kitchen, mystery gifts and more! All of these premium items can be yours, free-with-purchase, at ‘Shawlidays’ this December.

The holiday season is a time of gift giving, and this year Shawlidays is helping you get into the spirit. The ‘Shawlidays’ event is completely free to attend with gifts galore to take home and share with loved ones (or keep for yourself). You don’t want to miss Shawlidays this December 1- 24 at the retailers of Shaw.