Carrie Bradshaw is Back—and so Is the Cosmo. Here Are 10 Places to Drink One Around DC.

And Just Like That, the long-anticipated return of Sex and the City, premieres today on HBO Max. Maybe you’re in the mood for a Cosmo? Here’s where to order a traditional take on the cranberry/vodka cocktail—or down a Cosmo-flavored Jello shot.

Beuchert’s Saloon

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This Capitol Hill saloon’s $14 “Yet, another Cosmo” mixes vodka and Cointreau with–wild card: raspberry puree—plus lime juice and lavender syrup.

Cafe Saint-Ex

1847 14th St., NW

The 14th Street hangout opened way back in 2003, when the original SATC was still on the air. Its Cosmo is made with white cranberry juice, plus Ketel One vodka, Cointreau, and lime.

Caruso’s Grocery

914 14th St., SE

Order a “Mulberry St. Cosmo” at this Italian-American Capitol Hill joint, which sits next to the Roost food hall. The $10 cocktail (yay for ’90s prices) is made with Citron vodka and orangecello, plus cranberry-infused Aperol and lime.

Fitzgerald’s

1232 36th St., NW

The Georgetown bar’s $17 riff mixes Stoli vodka with a pomegranate-and-apple shrub and lemon.

The Grill

99 Market Sq., SW

Down at this Wharf dining room, you’ll find a $16 “Cosmo blanc” with makrut-lime vodka, white-cranberry juice, Cointreau, and cranberry foam.

Jane Jane

1705 14th St., NW

DC’s latest cocktail hotspot serves a $14 version made with vodka, lime juice, cranberry, and Curaçao instead of Cointreau.

Last Call

1301-A Fourth St., NE

If you only have a New York minute, throw back the $3 cherry-Cosmo Jell-o shot from Gina Chersevani’s Union Market bar.

Mussel Bar and Grille

800 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

The Ballston location of Robert Wiedmaier’s cozy mussel stops serves a sparkling twist, priced at $13.

Never Looked Better

130 Bladgen Alley., NW

The fruity pink drink—along with a few other ’90s-inspired bevs—is available for $16 at this Blagden Alley bar.

Silver Lyan

900 F St., NW

This destination cocktail bar underneath Penn Quarter’s Riggs Hotel calls its concoction—Absolut Elyx with orange bitters, silver-sour mix, and dry cranberry—the “Megamix Cosmo. The drink costs $16, but you can order a boozeless version for $11.