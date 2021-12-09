Stunning Mid Century Modern home perched at the top of a pipe stem with pool and guest house. Gutted to the studs, this full renovation/restoration, complete with studio pool/guest house, in the Palisades is a truly special residence. Walls of glass, white oaks floors, massive windows, balconies, terraces and decks from every level. Nestled in a wooded wonderland just off Macarthur Blvd, this home is part of the mid-century modern TIMBERWOOD community which was originally built in 1969 by famed architects Cross & Adreon. Main level features a gourmet kitchen, open living and dining rooms, all facing oversized windows and multiple sliding glass doors that access the large flagstone patio and pool. Second level primary suite with large walk-in closet and stunning bath, laundry room and two additional bedrooms serviced by a hall bathroom. The lower level has a 4th bedroom/rec room, full bath, mudroom and a true 2 car attached garage. Tucked behind main residence is a 315 sq ft guest house/studio with a full bath and large deck overlooking the pool and patio. Main house 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms, guest house 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. The guesthouse is plumbed and wired for a second kitchen.

Address: 5351 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington, DC 20016

A virtual tour of the property can be viewed here.

Contact:

Erich Cabe

erichcabe@gmail.com

202-320-6469