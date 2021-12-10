Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Has Finally Come to DC

Upscale movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is bringing a massive screen and upgraded theater snacks to Edgewood on Friday. While the Texas-based company currently operates locations in Loudon and Woodbridge, the new multiplex will be its first foray into the District.

The picture palace offers nine screens and 873 reclining seats with tables. Moviegoers can order food and drinks during the films, delivered to their seats. The DC location also features Alamo Drafthouse’s “the Big Show” format, a 66 by 28 foot curved screen with surround sound and 4K laser projection technology.

In homage to its DC location, the lobby celebrates presidential films. Look for a statue of Independence Day POTUS Thomas J. Whitmore, played by Bill Pullman, and other ephemera nodding to fictional commanders-in-chief.

Spy-themed bar the Highbinder will pour local beers, cocktails, and boozy milkshakes. The food menu includes classic buttered popcorn alongside less-typical theater dishes like thin crust pizza, fish & chips, and avocado toast.

The movie house is playing five films on opening day. Tickets cost $13 to $15 for standard shows and $17 to $21 for the Big Show.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. 630 Rhode Island Ave., NE.

