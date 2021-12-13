The holiday season is all about making unforgettable memories while spending time together and soaking up every second of seasonal cheer. At CityCenterDC, the premiere pedestrian-friendly development in the heart of the district, there’s a bevy of sensational events ready to inspire your winter merrymaking. CityCenterDC’s jam-packed holiday calendar is not to be missed.



MAGIC HAPPENS IN DOWNTOWN DC

Thought the best holiday lights were in the suburbs? Think again: The 75-foot holiday tree is returning to The Park at CityCenterDC in all its festive glory. One of the largest in the District, the dazzling tree will be decked with more than 150,000 glowing lights and 4,500 ornaments. The beloved (and brilliantly lit) 25-foot reindeer, crafted from 37,000 manzanita branches, are also returning to The Plaza at CityCenterDC. We might be a little biased, but we think a walk among the shops and restaurants is the perfect way to get your twinkle-light fix without any of the traffic. Another idea: If the usual trips to visit family aren’t in the cards this year, why not plan a holiday staycation? Consider an overnight at the Conrad hotel, where you can see downtown D.C. from a new perspective and find joy in all the art, food, and culture right in your own backyard.



HOLIDAY AL FRESCO DINING

November 27th – Jaunary 3rd

Al Fresco Holiday Dining at CityCenterDC offers a special dining experience for restaurant patrons to enjoy for the winter season. Be immersed in bright holiday lights while dining al fresco in transformed greenhouses filled with evergreen! Participating restaurants, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Fig & Olive, will offer this dining option through January 3rd. Guests can savor the tastes of the season while celebrating the holidays in the District.

To reserve a dining experience guests can contact the restaurants directly.



MUSIC IN THE PLAZA

December 10th-12th and 17th-18th

Take a holiday break and enjoy live music in The Plaza at CityCenter on select December weekends. Violinists Stephanie Mathias and Christine Kharazian will be inspiring the yuletide spirit with classic carols and festive favorites.



EXPLORE THE DREAM CLOSET

Just in time for the holidays, the Dream Closet installation has returned to CityCenterDC, with modern ornaments artfully crafted by SWATCHROOM and suspended overhead in Palmer Alley. This elegant, inspired take on a winter wonderland is the perfect backdrop for romantic evening strolls, selfies with friends, or family photos. The 400 gleaming ornaments were inspired by the silhouette of clothes hangers and constructed in an array of sizes, patterns, and styles by the D.C.-based design and fabrication studio. By elevating the most iconic symbol of retail to a work of art, the installation celebrates both the retailers at CityCenterDC and the exceptional quality of their wares.