If you haven’t made your way to National Harbor this holiday season, now is the perfect time. From Gaylord National’s I Love Christmas Movies™ and MGM National Harbor’s Cirque Dreams Holidaze, to shopping galore at Tanger Outlets, there are acres of excitement to explore. All December long, this massive Potomac-side destination is celebrating the holiday season with events, exhibits, specials and performances—perfect for date night, a weekend with the family, or Winter vacation.

Aside from 2 million lights and massive decorations, there are plenty of ways to lift your holiday spirits at National Harbor. Here are a few of our favorites that you won’t want to miss:

Snow tubing, incredible shows and spectacular deals… oh my!

Excitement, adrenaline and winter fun for all! Gaylord National is host to a series of activities for you to skate, explore and ride your way to a good time.

Warm up at MGM National Harbor’s Cirque Dreams Holidaze show. This popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular is a whimsical, broadway-style musical, infused with contemporary circus artistry. Afterward, marvel at the spectacular, larger- than-life holiday display in the conservatory.

Tanger Outlets’ extended holiday hours make last-minute shopping a cinch for you to shop your favorite retail brands for the hottest gifts of the year.

Elevate your holidays 180 feet above the Potomac on The Capital Wheel. Take in the sights from Virginia, DC and National Harbor. Time it just right for Saturday’s fireworks and then enjoy a specialty cocktail at the holiday pop up bar Gumdrops Tavern. Talk about a festive night!

Time is the Best Gift

There’s no better gift to give and receive than spending quality time with friends and family. That could be cocktails and dancing with your girls at MGM National Harbor’s Diablo’s Cantina, catching up with your brothers over BBQ and football at Brother Jimmy’s, or date night at Old Hickory inside Gaylord National. No matter the group, National Harbor has a spot.

Holiday Harbor Nom Noms

With over 40 restaurants from quick cafes to decadent dining, there’s something to savor wherever you are within National Harbor. Check out these locations for some holiday tastes:

• My Big Family: Family style dishes at Bond 45 keep everyone laughing and bellies filled.

• Chilling with the Guys: Even the biggest bourbon snob will be impressed with the huge selection at SUCCOTASH.

• Shop and Dine: After all the amazing deals at Tanger Outlets, grab a pick-me-up at Johnny Rockets.

• Too Much to Do to Sit Down: Grab one of Crab Cake Cafe’s no filler crab cakes. They’re the best in Maryland, bar none.

• Girls Just Wanna Have Fun: Celebrate good times at Bobby McKey’s while you and your besties sing at the top of your lungs.

• Sunday Funday: Gather the crew for brunch at Sauciety in the Westin National Harbor. We recommend the Chesapeake Omelet to compliment your waterfront views.

• Cocktails with a View: AC Hotel’s signature cocktails are perfect for witnessing the tree light show on the balcony.