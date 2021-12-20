News & Politics

Jeff Bezos Donates $2.7 Million to DC Public Library

The gift will help fund literacy program Beyond the Book.

Written by
| Published on
Jeff Bezos in Washington in September 2018. Photograph by Evy Mages

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has donated $2.7 million to DC Public Library’s literacy program, Beyond the Book. The gift is the largest benefaction the DC Public Library Foundation has ever received.

Beyond the Book provides reading materials to kids age five to eight years old, as well as educational resources for their families. The program was launched in August with a cohort of 250 kids, and Bezos’ donation will allow the number of participants to double in the upcoming year.

The library gift is the latest record-breaking donation to a DC establishment from the Kalorama resident and owner of the Washington Post. In July, Bezos gave $200 million to the Smithsonian to renovate the National Air and Space Museum and establish the Bezos Learning Center—the largest sum of money gifted since James Smithson’s original bequest. According to Forbes, Bezos’ net worth is $195.5 billion.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day