The DC Punk Archive Celebrates Its Ten-Year Anniversary

There truly isn’t anything more punk than the library. The DC Punk Archive, the DC Public Library’s effort to document the District’s rich punk scene dating back to 1976, is marking a decade of existence. In celebration, the archive is hosting a series of events throughout its birthday month to gently remind the community that punk’s not dead.

The archive has been hosting regular rooftop concerts at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Library since its inception in 2014, along with other events. This year, it’s going all out with five events, aligning perfectly with DC Zinefest (a festival celebrating independent publishing and DIY culture in the District), which is being hosted at Martin Luther King, Jr. Library on October 26 from 11 AM to 4 PM.

The archive’s events include:

In Comic Form Exhibit at Lost Origins Gallery

October 5–November 10

3110 Mount Pleasant St., NW

See DC-native illustrator Evan Keeling’s depiction of the history of punk culture in DC through his comics. Admission is free to the exhibit, which is open every Friday night through the weekend.

Screening of Punk the Capital film, Mount Pleasant Community Library

October 13, 2 PM

3160 16th St., NW

Watch this feature-length documentary detailing the rise of Bad Brains, Minor Threat, Fugazi, and more in the punk and hardcore renaissance of DC in the late 1970s and ’80s. Plus, a bonus screening of short film Scream Meets the Hangmen, followed by a Q&A with the Hangmen’s own Bob Berberich.

Lamont Plaza Fest

October 20, 1 PM

3210 Mount Pleasant St., NW

A free record fair and concert in Lamont Plaza starting at 2 PM featuring local bands the Messthetics, Hammered Hulls, and Flowers for the Dead. Records will be up for grabs until 5 PM.

DIY Craft Night at Mount Pleasant Neighborhood Library

October 22, 6 PM

3160 16th St., NW

Make buttons, patches, and more at Mount Pleasant Neighborhood Library. Supplies will be provided and battle jackets are not only welcome, but encouraged.

DC Punk Archive open house at Martin Luther King, Jr. Library

October 26, 1 PM

901 G St., NW

In between visiting the independent artists and writers at DC Zinefest, pop in to see the Punk Archives for yourself. The open house will take place until 3 PM, but the collections are also accessible any other time by appointment at the People’s Archive within the Martin Luther King, Jr. Library.