It’s Not Your Imagination: Covid-Test Lines in DC Are Bonkers

The number of coronavirus cases in DC has been growing exponentially over the past week. The count of new cases between December 17 and 19 reached 3,763—the city’s highest number of reported cases since the pandemic started. As Mayor Muriel Bowser calls for more safety precautions, and people get sick from the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Washingtonians are even more worried about catching the virus amid the holiday season. Testing stations around the city that were nearly vacant just a few weeks ago now have lines extending around the block with people waiting for hours. If you need a test, here’s the DC government’s list of sites that offer them, as well as Washingtonian’s list of where you may be able to find last-minute and at-home tests.

Getting rapid #COVID19 test in DC. Line 2 blocks long, waiting 2 hours. Couple in front of me apparently already tested yesterday, but repeating today. “Can’t be too safe” pic.twitter.com/QYzb1KG22T — Matt Ashburn (@mattashburn) December 21, 2021

Saw the line for Covid testing in Farragut Square and it was outrageous! The line went almost all the way around the square. @MayorBowser @WashProbs @PoPville pic.twitter.com/ZbGZZYZUMZ — Mischa Sindyukov (@mischasindyukov) December 21, 2021

The DC covid lines to get a test are wild. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/TuVCqlN1Kv — Christopher (@heschristofer) December 20, 2021

Pretty substantial line for COVID testing this morning at St Coletta’s pic.twitter.com/BkvrHnmtbC — Bryan Rodda (@bryan_in_dc) December 20, 2021

The line for Covid testing stretches way down the block right now near the DC Engine 31 Fire Station along Connecticut Avenue. Free testing will last until 7:30 tonight at four fire stations in the city. pic.twitter.com/x5Scf0x5TE — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) December 20, 2021

Line outside Engine 4 for COVID-testing. Center closes at 7:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/vMNbcfML9f — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) December 20, 2021

