The Winter chills have returned—and with them, all the holiday cheer! There’s no better place to bundle up, hit the town and celebrate the season than National Harbor. Well-known in the DC area for its seasonal events, breathtaking hotel views and unique shops, this waterfront destination’s Winter calendar is chock-full of unique events and celebrations.

This season, National Harbor is fully transforming to help you eat, drink and be merry. At Gaylord National Resort, activities like the I Love Christmas Movies™ experience can liven up any evening with the family. On Saturdays, grab a free cup of hot cocoa at participating stops in the Waterfront District and watch fireworks fill the air over the Potomac.

There’s a lot to love at National Harbor this winter, but here are three events you won’t want to miss:

I Love Christmas Movies™ Exhibit

If you’re a sucker for classic Christmas time cinema, this is the stop for you. Located inside Gaylord National Resort, this interactive, multi-sensory experience includes walk through scenes from beloved Christmas movies across generations.

Featured sets include scenes from five movies:

• The Polar Express™

• Elf™

• National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation™

• A Christmas Story™

• The Year Without Santa Claus™

Scenes include replicas of famous film props, movie-specific audio and characters you know and love. Gaylord National also has incredible deals to save big when you bundle your winter experiences.

Holiday Movies on the Potomac

Speaking of movies, the Movies on the Potomac event series continues through the Winter with FREE screenings of holiday films right on the Plaza’s big screen.

Each week, locals and travelers alike gather with lawn chairs and blankets, grab food to-go from a nearby restaurant, and settle for an afternoon of cinema in the fresh air. You’ll be able to catch many of the movies featured in Gaylord National’s I Love Christmas Movies™ exhibit.

After the movie, check off the items on your shopping list with unique boutiques and brands you love. Finish the day with waterfront dining. Check out their website to start planning your visit.

Tree Lighting Show

National Harbor’s Christmas tree is a staple of the holiday season. Each year, this towering tree is erected on the Belvedere overlooking the best sunsets in metro DC. The 54’ tree is fully decorated with ornaments and dazzling lights. It’s a picture- perfect icon fit for holiday cards, social media and memory-worthy snapshots.

Every night starting at sunset, this already breathtaking installation comes to life. As the sun sinks over the Potomac, music begins, lights flicker and the tree dances to holiday songs. It’s a festive scene of decorations that turns heads, stops passersby and brings holiday spirit to all who see—and it’s worth checking out.

***

If these events sound fun, visit National Harbor’s holiday page. They’re constantly updating it with fun events for families, couples, overnight stays and corporate outings.