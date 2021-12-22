News & Politics

DC Ticket Amnesty Ends on December 31

If you have an outstanding ticket in the District of Columbia, you have until next Friday to clear it without paying penalties. DC’s ticket-amnesty program was originally intended to end in September, but Mayor Muriel Bowser extended it to the end of 2021.

The types of tickets covered by the amnesty include parking tickets, tickets from red-light or speed cameras, and moving violations.

In September, Bowser said drivers had settled $44 million of tickets, including $12 million from drivers outside the DMV region. Marylanders accounted for 40 percent of the outstanding tickets, she said. Virginians represented 20 percent, and DC residents accounted for 26 percent.

