Where to Brunch on New Year’s Day Around DC

New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday in 2022, so naturally the mimosas will be flowing. Here’s where to start the new year off on a tasty note.

Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery

1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

New Orleans native Chef David Gaus is serving Southern New Year specials, like black-eyed peas—considered a lucky food—ladled over long grain rice and a side of bacon. Brunch beverages will be discounted all day, with $5 mimosas, and $7 bloody Marys and espresso cocktails. All-day brunch runs from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Buffalo & Bergen

1309 5th St., NE & 240 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Both Gina Chersevani’s Union Market and Capitol Hill locations will be toasting the new year and honoring National Bloody Mary Day with the Lox’d & Loaded, a bloody garnished with a mini everything bagel. Get some food in your stomach with the house-made knishes and a variety of bagel sandwiches. Brunch is served from 8 AM to 3 PM.

Beuchert’s Saloon

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Chef Andrew Markert’s Capitol Hill tavern is serving a hangover brunch from noon to 4 PM with plenty of comforting dishes like cinnamon rolls, chicken and waffles, and Benedicts. Of course, there will be brunch cocktails and bottomless mimosas ($20 for two hours). Reservations are advised.

Chadwicks

203 Strand St., Alexandria

The Old Town spot is serving American fare on its newly opened patio and balcony on New Year’s Day. Munch on breakfast favorites like a bacon egg cheese sandwich or French toast from 10 AM to 3:30 PM.

Clyde’s Restaurant Group

DC, MD, and VA locations

Still feeling festive from the holidays? The local restaurant group—including The Hamilton, Old Ebbitt Grill, and all seven Clyde’s locations—will serve brunch in their decorative dining rooms.

Destino

1280 4th St., NE

Feast on huevos divorciados, enchiladas, and Latin-style French toast at this new La Cosecha spot. Pair drinks with your meal, like the rum blend Hot Buttered Rum or Rompope, the Mexican-style nog.

Farmers Restaurant Group

Locations in DC, MD, and VA

All Founding Farmers locations are serving brunch until 2 PM on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. If you’re in a homebody mood, they’re also offering brunch packages to-go with bottles of bubbles. Farmers & Distillers and Farmers & Bakers both throw a weekend brunch buffets.

Fred & Stilla

2015 Massachusetts Ave., NW

The Ven’s restaurant is offering a $55 brunch from 10 AM to 2:30 PM. Check out the build-your-own toast spread, and order brunch favorites, like bacon, scrambled eggs, quiches, fried chicken and mini waffles, overnight oats, and more. Bottomless mimosas are included in the price, and other brunch cocktails are available to order. Make a reservation on OpenTable.

KNEAD Hospitality

All of the hospitality company’s DC-area restaurants are open for brunch. There’s a newly launched $25.99 bottomless brunch at Dupont Circle Mexican spot Mi Casa. Dine on Southern comfort food at Succotash Prime. Or try French-inspired fare at new Wharf restaurant Bistro Du Jour.

The Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave., SE & 4040 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Both locations of these seafood-centric restaurants are serving their classic brunch menus, plus new chef specials. Caviar, lobster pot pie, bucatini, and steak will be added to the Navy Yard menu, and you can try burrata toast, king crab ravioli, and roasted duck breast at the new Ballston location.

Shilling Canning Company

360 Water St., SE

The upscale New American restaurant in Navy Yard is serving a special brunch on New Year’s Day from 11 AM to 2 PM. The three-course brunch menu ($35 per person) typically includes options like deviled eggs, buttermilk-fried chicken, and apple fritters. Add on carafes of mimosas for $25.

Ted’s Bulletin

Available at all seven area locations

Stay in your PJs while feasting on takeout offerings from the popular diners. The $50 “brunch at home” package comes with scrambled eggs, home fries, two meats of your choice, pancakes or French toast, and four homemade pop-tarts. Add some holiday spirits with the mimosa or bloody Mary kit, both priced at $36. Available for pickup or delivery.

Tiki TNT

1130 Maine Ave., SW

Wake up with the all-day bartenders brunch at this Wharf tiki spot and rum distillery. Get $20 bottomless mimosas, and soak up the sips with food specials like eggs Benedict with tots.

TTT Clarendon

2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Hungry? Hit the Mexican spot for a $39.99 unlimited brunch experience with unlimited small plates, plus all-you-can-eat egg dishes, breakfast burritos, brunch tacos, and more. Feeling thirsty? Cocktails—mimosas, spicy cucumber margs, and sangrias—are 25 cents each. A DJ will be performing from 11 AM to 4 PM, so you can keep the party going.