Omicron Is Smashing Case Records in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

DC, Maryland, and Virginia all broke records for the number of positive coronavirus cases this week. DC’s daily average of cases was 2,071 on Tuesday, up more than 900 percent over the average two weeks ago. Maryland’s daily average of cases was 6,847 Tuesday, up more than 400 percent over two weeks ago. Virginia’s daily average was 6,736 cases, up 165 percent from two weeks ago.

The surge is strong in Virginia and Maryland counties that border the District. Cases in Fairfax and Arlington have quadrupled since mid-December, the New York Times reports, and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are both seeing high risk of transmission.

The capacity of local authorities to test people for the virus is under strain in places. Libraries in Northern Virginia are struggling to provide enough rapid tests to residents, DCist reported Monday, and a Washingtonian reporter observed long lines at Alexandria and Arlington testing spots Tuesday. The surge is also causing difficulties in providing emergency services throughout the region: Almost 20 percent of DC Fire and EMS employees are quarantining after positive test results. Roughly 10 percent of Montgomery County fire employees are likewise stymied.