Four Smithsonian Museums Are Closed Until Monday Due to Covid Surge

Four Smithsonian museums will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday, December 29 through the weekend, because of DC’s latest surge in Covid cases. They are scheduled to reopen on Monday, January 3.

The affected museums are the National Museum of African Art, National Postal Museum, Anacostia Community Museum, and National Museum of Asian Art (Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery).

DC reported 9,200 positive cases between December 23 and 26, breaking the previous record. In a press release, the Smithsonian said there has been an “increase in positive covid cases and associated quarantine periods among our essential and operating staff.”

The other Smithsonian museums remain open, and you can check the full schedule of daily visiting hours here.