“Marabar” Is Headed to American University

Elyn Zimmerman’s massive sculpture Marabar will move from the headquarters of the National Geographic Society off 17th Street, northwest, to a spot across the street from American University’s Katzen Art Center, the New York Times reports. The sculpture’s new home comes after something of a saga involving Marabar, whose boulders weigh as much as a quarter-million pounds each. NatGeo at one point intended to relocate it to Navy Yard, a spot Zimmerman deemed inadequate.

Enter the Cultural Landscape Foundation, which campaigned to preserve Marabar. The National Geographic Society will pay for its transport to Tenleytown. A spokesperson for the society says it doesn’t yet have an estimate how much the ride will cost. Zimmerman plans to rename the sculpture once it’s in place at AU, Rebecca Ritzel reports for the Times.