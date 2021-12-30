Photos: A Look Back at 2021 Through the Lens of Our Photographer

After a very strange and tumultuous year of pandemic losses and racial injustice, 2021 didn’t get off to a great start. The year kicked off in the most bizarre and terrifying way possible—with Trump supporters storming the US Capitol in protest of a fair presidential election. And the year ends with another wave of Covid that may or may not set us back to where we were in March 2020. Along the way, Washington has the majority of the year trying understand the insurrection while trying to survive the Delta and Omicron variants of Covid at the same time. But, vaccines did allow Washingtonians to have an inkling of a somewhat normal life. Some of us were able to reunite with family members for the holidays, and attend events with more than five people. Here’s Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages’s visual diary of a strange year in Washington.

