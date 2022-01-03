Smithsonian Temporarily Closes Air and Space Museum and Reduces Schedules of Other Museums

The National Zoo and Smithsonian museums in the DC area will operate on a reduced schedule between January 5-17. The decision comes in anticipation of what the Smithsonian anticipates will be “unprecedented staff shortages in the coming weeks due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.”

As a result, many of the most popular Smithsonian museums will be open for five days a week or less. The National Air and Space Museum will be closed through the 17th, though its Udvar-Hazy Center near Dulles will be open daily. The Anacostia Community Museum will also be closed through the 17th. Air and Space was already scheduled to close for at least six months beginning March 28 due to a big renovation project.

Last week, the Smithsonian closed the National Museum of African Art, the National Postal Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum, and the National Museum of Asian Art due to the surge.

The National Museum of Natural History: Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

The National Museum of American History: Closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture: Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Arts and Industries building: Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery: Closed Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Renwick Gallery: Closed Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.

“The Castle”: Open seven days from 8:30 AM-5:30 PM.

Hirshhorn Museum: Closed Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays

National Museum of the American Indian: Closed Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

National Museum of African Art: Closed Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

National Museum of Asian Art: Closed Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

National Postal Museum: Closed Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

National Zoo: Open 8 AM to 3 PM; closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Steven F. Udvar-Hazy: Open seven days.

National Air and Space Museum: Closed seven days through January 17.

Anacostia Community Museum: Closed seven days through January 17.