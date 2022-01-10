Inject Croquettes With Feta Foam at This Vaccine-Themed Brunch

As DC rolls out its vaccine mandate for indoor dining on January 15, the team behind Immigrant Food+ wanted to find a way to “celebrate” the Covid vaccines. After all, two of the scientists who helped develop the vaccines have immigration stories; BioNTech co-founder Özlem Türeci‘s family in Germany hailed from Turkey, and and biochemist/researcher Katalin Karikó emigrated to the US from Hungary. The globally minded restaurant settled on a gimmicky approach: a vaccine-themed brunch this weekend full of injectable foods and drinks.

The menu will include “vaccinated croquettes” with pipettes full of feta foam that diners can jab inside. Meanwhile, blue cheese burgers come with syringes full of Ketchup, and tiramisu churros can be injected with chocolate. One of the cocktails comes with a syringe, too. (Hey, it’s better than a coronavirus-shaped canapé?) The museum restaurant (it’s inside Planet Word), which aims to launch a more regular brunch menu this spring, also has plenty of options that don’t involve stabbing your food.

Every table will have a card with factual information about the vaccines as well as some background on Türeci and Karikó. A portion of the proceeds will go to Mary’s Center, a local healthcare organization that provides free Covid vaccines and tests to immigrant and other underserved communities.

All Immigrant Food locations began requiring proof of vaccination for indoor diners on January 3.

