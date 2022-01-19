Food

Colada Shop Will Bring All-Day Cuban Fare and Mojitos to Dupont Circle

The fifth location of DC's growing Cuban cafe and bar chain will open in October.

Mushroom croquetas at Colada Shop. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Mushroom croquetas at Colada Shop. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Popular Cuban cafe Colada Shop will open a fifth DC-area location in Dupont Circle this fall. The all-day cafe, with around 50 seats indoors and another 50 on a large patio, is set to debut at 1900 N St., NW in October. 

Founder Daniella Senior says the new Colada will serve morning-to-night menus similar to the 14th Street flagship and its siblings at the Wharf, in Potomac, Maryland, and and Fairfax’s Mosaic District. Diners can expect Cuban coffees and Havana cold brew in the mornings alongside homemade pastries and breakfast sandwiches from culinary director Mario Monte. Hits like fresh mint mojitos, piña coladas, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, and tres leches cakes are due to make an appearance. Senior says the team is also working on new rice and salad bowls. The 1,800 square-foot space—similar in size to the Wharf shop—will also offer food and drinks unique to its Dupont Circle location. 

“They’re not cookie-cutter,” says Senior of the restaurants. She plans to continue expanding Colada Shop, perhaps outside the DC area, in the next few years (“but not too much”).  “We want to make sure the restaurants are connecting to the neighborhood.”

Colada Shop. 1900 N St., NW.

