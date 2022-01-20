Map: DC Street Closures for Friday’s March for Life Rally

The March for Life—the country’s largest annual anti-abortion rally— went virtual last year due to the pandemic. Tomorrow, January 21, the in-person event returns to the National Mall. A pre-rally concert—between the Washington Monument and 12th Street—starts at 11 AM. It’s followed by the march east to the Supreme Court.
Here are the streets that will be closed on Friday from 10 AM. to 4 PM (parking restrictions run from 6 AM to 4 PM):
- Constitution Avenue from 14th Street, NW to 2nd Street, NE
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW
- 12th Street Tunnel
- 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 9th Street Tunnel
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 3rd Street from C Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW