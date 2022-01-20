Robots, Hot Cocoa Karaoke, and Hockey Watch Parties: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 1/20-1/23

Happy Weekend

An inside scoop for you! The National Geographic Museum has just announced it will reopen this February featuring two exhibits: “Once Upon a Climb: Stories From Everest” and “The Greatest Wildlife Photographs.” The museum is offering free admission for the entire month of February with advanced registration.

For our “On Our Radar” this week, we are highlighting upcoming film festivals.

So, What Should You Do Jan 20-Jan 23?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

1. Meet a robot. Head to the FUTURES exhibit at Smithsonian’s Arts & Industries building to see a demo and hear from the maker of RoomieBot (Thurs, free, 🛋/💉, National Mall).

2. Say goodbye to Thamee. H Street’s beloved Burmese restaurant has its last day of service on Sunday. This weekend the restaurant will have a yard sale offering tables, chairs, glassware, and plants. If you’re looking for more plants, consider stopping by 3 Stars Brewing Co.’s plant swap (Sun, free, 🛋/💉, Lamond Riggs).

3. Outdoor fun. Watch the Capitals game with Ballston BID (Thurs, free, 🛋/💉, Ballston) or sing at a hot cocoa karaoke party (Sat, free, 🛋/💉, Edgewood).

4. Art exhibits. Check out Artechouse’s new exhibit, “Transient: Impermanent Paintings” (ongoing, $24 for adults, 🛋/💉, The Wharf) featuring a duet of motorized piano and hyperreal projections. See Hannah Brancato’s exhibit “Inheritance of White Silence” (starts Wed, free, 🛋/💉, Rockville), which explores internalized racism and complicity in the system of white supremacy. Stop by the opening reception for “Reign” (Thurs, free, 🛋, Ballston) by Briana Hertzog.

What Is on Our Radar: Film Festivals

Washington is home to many film festivals and we are so excited for these:

Washington DC South Asian Film Festival (1/16-1/30) Ongoing, this film festival showcases the best in alternative cinema from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, and Tibet. The film festival is in its 10th year and is virtual this year.

The 33rd Annual Black Film Festival (2/1-2/23) The MLK Library is hosting this film festival , which includes in-person double features of a short documentary and film each Tuesday in February. Some of the films include “Soul,” “Candyman,” and “The Murder of Fred Hampton.”

Mother Language Film Festival (2/17- 3/4) Presented by the Smithsonian, this film festival highlights the role of language by featuring films in endangered languages. This year the free film festival will be available virtually and the films will have accompanying events.

26th Annual Festival of Films From Iran (2/4-4/27) Split into two parts, this segment of the film festival includes in-person showings at the AFI Silver Theatre.

French Presidency of the European Union (2/8-3/1) Each Tuesday, the French Embassy will be hosting film screenings celebrating the French Presidency of the European Union. Reservations are required.

DC Independent Film Festival (3/2-3/6) Since 1999, this film festival has included a variety of features, documentaries, animation, and even a high school competition.

16th Annual Capital Irish Film Festival (3/3-3/6) This in-person film festival highlights films by Ireland-based filmmakers and Irish films.

30th DC Environmental Film Festival (3/17-3/27) This popular film festival returns in a virtual format. The festival includes a large DCEFF online library, which allows the public to access and watch prior films.

