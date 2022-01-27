Exceptional Modern English Country masterpiece exquisitely sited on a spectacular 2-acre professionally landscaped lot with panoramic and scenic vistas of mature trees, rolling hills and serene pond.

Details include a renovated state-of-the-art kitchen with custom millwork. Dramatic step-down great room, stunning morning room with full window surround & pond views, a chic butler’s pantry/wet bar open to the formal dining room, private home office with decorative built-ins, main level theater.

Glorious second floor includes the private owner’s suite with incredible closet space & dressing room, spa inspired luxury bathroom, private veranda and fireplace. A second level family room, guest suite and additional 3 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms complements the home. Enjoy the indoor basketball/sports court, exercise room, sensational outdoor living space with covered loggia, heated freeform saltwater pool, outdoor barbeque & stone fireplace. 3 car garage with electric vehicle charger. Guests will relish in the comfort of the private one-bedroom guest house.

Address: 10818 Red Barn Lane, Potomac MD 20854

Contact:

Margie Halem

301.775.4196

Margie@compass.com

margiehalemgroup.com

7200 Wisconsin Ave, Suite 100, Bethesda, MD 20814