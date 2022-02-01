Ari Lennox and Summer Walker Will Headline This Year’s Broccoli City Music Festival

The Broccoli City Music Festival makes a return this year after two Covid cancellations, and this one will be quite bigger than ever. For the first time, the hip-hop event will take place over two days, May 7-8, with a star-studded line up.

Summer Walker, 21 Savage, and Jeezy will be joined by DC natives Ari Lennox, Rico Nasty, and Wale at the RFK Stadium. This year also marks the launch of “BLK Change Weekend,” a four-day campaign aimed to mobilize young people, companies, and community organizations to celebrate Black culture and create a “more racially equitable world” for future Black generations.

Events during the weekend include the BroccoliCon and Career Expo, and a 5K run. “We’re bringing together community and business leaders to celebrate our culture and work together to provide Black communities, students and young professionals with equitable resources and opportunities,” co-founder Brandon McEachern said in a press statement.

Tickets are currently on sale, with general admission tickets starting at $129.50. Broccoli City will donate 50 cents from each ticket sold to the Broccoli City Foundation.