Bagel Phenom Call Your Mother Is Rolling Into Logan Circle This Spring

Hold the phone—Call Your Mother is coming to Logan Circle. The uber-popular, president-approved bagel purveyor will open its seventh DC-area location at 1471 P Street, NW this spring (formerly a Blue Bottle Coffee shop).

Like sister “Jew-ish” delis spanning from Capitol Hill to Bethesda, the new shop will serve fresh-baked bagels and creative cream cheeses—love that cacio e pepe spread—alongside overstuffed bagel sandwiches that cater to lox traditionalists and the unorthodox alike (i.e a nacho-inspired creation filled with Fritos, smashed avocado, red onions and chilies). The menu will also include deli-inspired sandwiches like a Latin pastrami with herb mayo, veggie slaw, and jalapeños on rye, and sweet confections such as chocolate babka muffins.

Call Your Mother is one of many DC-area fast-casuals to significantly expand in the pandemic.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!