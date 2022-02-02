Wale Will Play Broccoli City After All

It looks like Wale will perform at Broccoli City Music Festival after all. “Happy to share that the issue has been resolved,” the festival’s organizers tell Washingtonian in an e-mail.

The dispute between the DC-born rapper and the homegrown festival burst into view after Wale tweeted Tuesday morning that he was pulling out of the lineup just hours after Broccoli City announced the bill for the eighth edition of its music festival.

While Wale insisted his problem was not related to whether he was headlining, the festival’s promotional poster was revised and shared on their social media Wednesday morning. The poster features Wale’s name more prominently, with his name moved (and the promise of “and friends” added) to the first line of artists scheduled for May 7. The name of the festival’s headliner, Ari Lennox, is also smaller now.

BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL 2022 TICKETS ARE ONSALE NOW! 🥦 #BLKChangeWeekend

Priced as low as $20 (Link in Bio) https://t.co/zuDr436M2x pic.twitter.com/QblhhUj8cm — Broccoli City (@BroccoliCity) February 2, 2022

Festival co-founder Jermon Williams told Washingtonian his team and Wale’s team were in talks after Wale’s tweets, including one Wednesday morning in which he wrote a “failure in communication” led to him being booked for the event; he said he had not agreed to perform.

Williams said Wale and his team were made aware of how his name would look on the poster and the fact that he wouldn’t be a headliner during earlier negotiations.