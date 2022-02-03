7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

To kick off the Year of the Tiger, Cut by Wolfgang Puck (1050 31st St., NW) is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration tonight, February 3 at 5 PM with a lineup of star chefs and Puck alums: Danny Lee and Scott Drewno (Anju and Chiko), LA-based chef Mei Lin of Top Chef fame, Spago executive chef Tetsu Yahagi, and host toque Andrew Skala, who also worked at the Source. The celebration will include a three-course meal ($155 per person) with dishes like wagyu beef and duck liver bao, lotus root with black trumpet mushrooms, and more. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Watch a live comedy performance with a side of comfort food tonight, February 3 at Crazy Aunt Helen’s (713 8th St., SE). Charlie Ross will host Classified Comedy–a compilation of the DMV’s most up-and-coming comedians. Each ticket ($10) requires a $25 minimum on food and drinks. The show begins at 7:30 PM, but doors open at 6:30 PM.

Continue the Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday, February 5, at Tiger Fork (922 Blagden Alley, NW) starting at 6 PM. Lion dancers will perform and a special menu of Cantonese dishes will be served—all designed to bring prosperity, abundance, and good luck into the New Year (menu is available through Feb 13). Reservations can be found on Resy.

Party with the Peruvian Brothers this Saturday, February 5 at La Cosecha (1280 4th St., NE) as they celebrate their 2-year anniversary in the Latin marketplace. The pisco sour day party runs from 10 AM to 10 PM with live performances, cultural cuisine, an alpaca petting zoo, and more. Admission is free and prices vary depending on lunch orders. RSVP here.

Head to Toki Underground (1234 H St., NE) this Sunday, February 3, to experience a yakitori and sake tasting dinner. For $100 per ticket, enjoy sake tasting, grilled chicken and vegetable skewers, and more. Reservations can be made via Resy for 5 PM.

For all the pizza lovers out there–this week Stellina Pizzeria (399 Morse St., NE and 2800 S Randolph St., Arlington) launched a new Italian happy hour running Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 6 PM. For $20 per person, the special includes a beverage (choose from cocktails, wine and beer), and cicchetti (small snacks) like mini cheese pizzas or crispy mozzarella.

New Adams Morgan bar Spacycloud Tea & Cocktail Lounge (2309 18th St NW) is launching a new happy hour. Drop by Thursday through Saturday for $9 signature cocktails, $5 to 6 wine, and $4 to 6 beers. Pair your drinks with Eastern European vegan bites.