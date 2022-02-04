The Best Local Shops for Valentine’s Day Chocolate Around DC

Updated February 2022

Whether you’re buying Valentine’s chocolate for friends, loved ones, or yourself, there’s no reason to skimp on the good stuff. Some of the best confections can be found at these independent shops and chocolatiers around Washington. Note: because of pandemic delays, deadlines for online orders are earlier this year than most.

Arcay Chocolates

1280 4th St., NE

Arcay’s fine chocolates go beyond taste. Venezuelan chocolatier Anabella Arcay takes artistic license with her colorful collection, available online or at the stall in La Cosecha marketplace. Try a variety of truffle flavors including blackberry cardamom, praline d’orange, and caramel salé. If you can’t decide on just one thing, get a box full of truffles, chocolate covered orange peels, chocolate bars, and more.

Artisan Confections

1025 N. Fillmore St., Arlington

Professional pastry chef Jason Andelman uses organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bonbons and chocolates. Maryland-grown mint and Virginia-made spirits and liqueurs often find their way into the confections, and bonbons burst with flavors of pomegranate-ginger, coconut-rum, and the shop’s signature salted butter-caramel in the shape of a heart.

Chocolate Chocolate

1130 Connecticut Ave., NW

Chocolate Chocolate has been around for more than 30 years and is one of the first independent chocolate shops in DC. There are all sorts of treats and offerings from a variety of chocolatiers. Gift your DC-loving valentine a solid chocolate recreation of the Capitol, White House, or other landmark. The shop also sells a variety of packaged treats.

Chocotenango

2619 Evarts St., NE

Meaning “The Place of Chocolate” in Mayan, this award winning chocolatier is located in the District’s Langdon neighborhood. Visit their online store (or browse a list of local retailers) to try the rich bars and bonbons using cocoa beans from Belize, Guatemala, and beyond—all showcased in flavors like coffee caramel, tropical passion fruit, and mango.

Chocolate Moose

1743 L St., NW

Looking for a one stop shop? This downtown DC gift and chocolate boutique—a savior for many office workers/holiday procrastinators—is a treasure trove for cards, casual gifts, and of course, chocolate. You can pick up a quick-grab box or customize your own selection of Belgian chocolates (don’t miss the turtles!).

Craving for Chocolate

2108-A Gallows Rd., Vienna

This woman-owned chocolate boutique from Suzanne Nader and Dalia Hidayat crafts more than 40 different flavors of chocolate. Original options range from cotton candy to hazelnut. Chocolate collections in pretty boxes are perfect for the holiday.

Fleurir Chocolates

110 South Payne St., Alexandria

Alexandria’s picture-perfect chocolate boutique in Alexandria offers a limited edition “Be Mine” box filled with truffle flavors you’ll fall in love with (think wildflower honey-caramel and pistachio-rose water). If you’re looking for something on the simpler side, try the the assorted truffle boxes including flavors like salted caramel, creme brûlée, and carrot cake.

June B Sweet

3807 McKinley St., NW

Looking for something a little different? Try Brazilian chocolatier June Drummond’s brigaderios—rich, truffle-like balls made with condensed milk, cocoa, and butter. They’re dressed up with fun flavors and decorative toppings. Also tasty: pão de mels (mini chocolate-honey cakes). Both come by the box and can be ordered online or picked up at the Chevy Chase DC shop.

Petite Soeur

1332 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Pastry chef Ashleigh Pearson, an alum of fine dining restaurants like Marcel’s and Per Se, recently opened her own sweet boutique in Georgetown. Beautiful hand-painted bonbon boxes come in all sizes—even a single treat for your sweet—with flavors like s’mores, which combines a homemade vanilla marshmallow, graham cracker sablé, and salted chocolate ganache under a dark chocolate shell.

The Capital Candy Jar

201 15th St., NE

Champagne-flavored milk chocolate truffles and buttery sea salt-chocolate caramels are delicious from this DC shop, as are nostalgic treats like Belgian chocolate fudge and chocolate-covered Oreos. If your Valentine isn’t a chocolate fiend, there are plenty of other kinds of candy to pick from.

The Chocolate House

1904 18th St., NW

Formerly Cocova, this Dupont/Adams Morgan shop selects chocolates from around the world. Taking an international approach to sweets, the Dupont Circle shop stocks chocolate bars, confections, truffles, and caramels made in Switzerland, Boston, Iceland, Vietnam, and beyond.

Velatis

8408 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

While this Silver Spring shop is known for its homemade caramels, its chocolate offerings are impressive. The Belgian ruby chocolate recipe blends a berry-like fruitiness with the smoothness of traditional milk chocolate. Other offerings include chocolate truffle hearts.

Zoe’s Chocolate Co.

121 N. Market St., Frederick, Maryland

Visit the shop in downtown Frederick to procure a box of these exceptional chocolates—though you can also shop online, or visit one of their many retail partners around DC. While the liquid caramels in flavors like pinot noir and sea salt are always popular, Zoe’s have peanut butter love bugs for Valentine’s Day. Coated in dark chocolate and decorated with polka dots, these nutty critters will be adored by chocolate lovers of all ages.