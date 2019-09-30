DC’s Massive Latin Food and Fashion Marketplace Debuts This Week

La Cosecha, Union Market’s Latin sibling, will begin to roll out on Thursday, October 3rd. When fully open, the 20,000 square-foot marketplace from developer Edens will mix fashion, home goods, a wine shop, pop-up retail carts, restaurants, and bars from Latin American businesses and local Latin talents. As of now the space isn’t entirely finished, and most of the food vendors will operate in a pop-up capacity with limited menus and hours during the soft-opening weeks.

To begin, La Cosecha will be open Thursday through Sunday (full hours below). Here’s what’s open, what’s in previews, and what’s coming.

Open

Zona E Home: This Colombian furniture and home goods shop curates items from all over the world, from colorful tableware to gorgeous rugs and woven baskets.

Nova Bossa: A Brazilian-owned fashion, jewelry, and design shop that highlights women makers from Brazil, Peru, Guatemala, and beyond.

Seranata: The cocktail arm of Seranata/Zumo, the pan-Latin cafe and bar from the Colada Shop team, is ready to pour creative drinks at the center of the marketplace. Look for a dozen-odd rotating cocktails using lesser-known spirits like aguardiente and Mexican distillations beyond mezcal.

Popping up

These vendors may operate outside their final spaces with limited menus.

Peruvian Brothers: Siblings Giuseppe and Mario Lanzone go brick-and-mortar with their food truck concept, serving Peruvian-inspired sandwiches, salads, and empanadas.

La Casita: A fast-casual spin on a pupuseria from chef Iris Veronica Jimenez, a first generation Salvadoran-American from DC, whose menu is inspired by street market fare.

Amparo Fondita: Former Oyamel chef Christian Irabién will run a 1,600 square-foot modern Mexican restaurant inside the market, which will explore the melting pot cuisine of his native Chihuahua (think Mexican pastas or whole roasts) plus an extensive Mezcal program.

El Cielo: Similar to Union Market’s Bidwell, La Cosecha will have an anchor restaurant from Colombian-born celebrity chef Juan Manuel Barrientos. Joining a location in Miami, the glitzy DC restaurant will showcase modern Columbian cuisine.

Mosaico Street Food + Market: The newest vendor to be announced is from the team behind Arepa Zone (which will remain at Union Market). At La Cosecha, the team will serve a rotating menu of Latin street food alongside grab-and-go goods. You won’t find arepas to start—instead expect lesser-known Venezuelan specialties like mandocas (savory cornmeal doughnuts) and Latin-style hot dogs.

Filos Bakery: Baker Francesca Arienzo, who has family roots in Mexico, Germany, and Italy, will open a brick-and-mortar bakery highlighting sweets from her multicultural background.

Coming soon

Grand Cata: A wine shop, Latin market, and spirits bar from the owners of Shaw wine shop Grand Cata. Here, the 650-square-foot space will have a bar for tasting around 10 to 15 rotating wines by the glass.

Ali Pacha: Bolivian chef Sebastian Quiroga brings a vegan taste of his native cuisine to DC with a 34-seat spinoff of his popular La Paz restaurant. Look for casual, meatless riffs on Bolivian street fare during the day and finer-dining menus with organic/biodynamic wines at night.

Cafe Unido: The first-ever US cafe from popular Panamanian coffee roaster will serve sustainably sourced coffee drinks, light bites, and the incredibly rare (re: expensive) Geisha coffee.

Zumo: Fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, and toasts will be served during the morning and afternoon at Zumo, the cafe counterpart to Seranata (above).

La Cosecha. 1280 Fourth St., NE. Soft-opening hours: Thursday, 11 AM to 10 PM; Friday and Saturday, 11 AM to midnight; Sunday 11 AM to 6 PM.

