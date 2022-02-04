Where to Get Tasty Super Bowl Takeout Around DC

Pennyroyal Station

3310 Rhode Island Ave, Mt. Rainier

Chef Jesse Miller is dishing up watch-party-sized servings of his signature comfort food from the Mt. Rainier restaurant. The large menu includes cheesy crab dip for five ($60) and pork biscuit sliders ($50 for ten). For vegans, there’s cheese-less mac n’ cheese, vegan chili and BBQ jackfruit biscuits. Order by Tuesday, February 8, with pickup from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 13.

Ghostburger

1280 4th St., NE

The new smash-burger pop-up location at Taqueria Las Gemelas is offering a $65 Super Bowl pack with two classic Ghostburger doubles, two Mexican-style hamburguesa doubles, fries, carnitas nachos, and cookies. Patrons can add an optional 750ml bottle of pre-batched cocktails like margaritas for $33 (serves 4).

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

18th St., NW

The famed whisky-wielding bar is offering up a curated “Super Bowl Supply Pack” for fans who want to watch the game from the comfort of home, including jumbo wings (pick up to two flavors), pulled pork, pigs in a blanket, fries, and wild boar chili. You can get the mega-eats assortment for $139 (serves 6 to 8). Preorder is available until February 11, and pickup will run from 2-5:30 p.m. on February 13.

Fight Club

623 Pennsylvania Ave. SE,

Chef Andrew Markert’s Capitol Hill sandwich spot is dishing up a DC-style Super Bowl package ($95, serves 3-4) filled with a quart of chili, four house-made half-smokes with buns, loaded nachos, and wings. Order here.

Fainting Goat

1330 U Street, NW

The popular U Street tavern has your watch party covered with two party pack options serving groups of two-topfour. The smaller $40 pack comes with two bar pies, arancini (Italian filled rice balls) and brownie bites, while the larger $60 pack comes with all that plus chicken tenders and mozzarella bites. Party packs can be preordered here, while a game-day-of à la carte menu will also be available for takeout and delivery (as well as dine-in).

Gonzo Eats

1521 17th St., NW

Chef Nick Olivas’s Mexi/Cali pop-up in Dupont has crafted a Super Bowl special for pre-order until February 11. The menu includes options like chicken nachos, sweet and spicy chicken wings, carnitas tacos, and churros ($75 for 2-3 people). Pickup will be available on February 13, from 11 AM until 3 PM. To order, email info@gonzoeats.com with your name, number and pick up time.

Taco Bamba

Multiple locations in VA, MD and DC

Chef Victor Albisu’s popular chain is offering football fans the Big Game Platter at all of its locations. For $75, the platter includes 18 wings and a nacho set with all the fixings (serves three to four). Inquiries could take up to 24 hours, so make sure to order in advance.

Stellina Pizzeria

Arlington and Union Market locations

The Neapolitan pizzeria is offering three Italian-style packages for game day. The options include a thin-crust pie, a dozen wings, and a six-pack of beer ($42); two pizzas, one dozen wings, and a bottle of Prosecco ($70); and one dozen wings with dipping sauce ($18). Order for pickup and delivery on February 13.

Carmine’s

425 7th St., NW

The Southern Italian spot in Penn Quarter is serving up mega Super Bowl platters that feed groups of 15. The $300 offer includes a choice of salad and a platter with a choice of three subs.

Rogi

Arlington and Leesburg locations

Football inspired snacks are the name of the game at this modern deli and pierogi shop. Look for options like a beer chees-pretzel pierogi, Italian Sausage sliders, and potato spirals. Patrons can order individually, or as part of one of three football catering package. All are available until February 13; call ahead to reserve a game day package.

Bourbon Steak

2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

If you’re feeling particularly fancy this Super Bowl Sunday, the Four Season’s in-house steakhouse is offering up an à la carte menu of apps, burgers, and cocktails perfect for game day. Options include shrimp cocktail, a prime steak burger, and a duck fat french fry trio. Preorder here for pickup on February 13.