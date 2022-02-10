News & Politics

Here Are the Best Reactions to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Gazpacho Police” Blunder

The representative confused Nazi Germany’s secret police with the cold Spanish soup.

Written by
Published on
Marjorie Taylor-Green. Photograph by Evy Mages

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene became a laughing stock on social media Tuesday after apparently confusing the Gestapo—Nazi Germany’s secret police—with gazpacho, the cold Spanish vegetable soup.

During an interview on the far-right One America News Network, Greene accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having “gazpacho police” spy on lawmakers and their staff. Her blunder quickly spilled onto social media. Some were quick to point out that Greene, who is known for spouting anti-semitic remarks, conspiracy theories, and Covid-19 misinformation, that her accusation was not just a gaffe, but also unfounded:

But the viral interview clip sparked many soup-er funny jokes and commentary.

Some were just left confused and hungry:

Our advice: get yourself to Andrés’s Jaleo or Spanish Diner!

More:
David Tran
Editorial Fellow

