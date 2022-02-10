Here Are the Best Reactions to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Gazpacho Police” Blunder

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene became a laughing stock on social media Tuesday after apparently confusing the Gestapo—Nazi Germany’s secret police—with gazpacho, the cold Spanish vegetable soup.

During an interview on the far-right One America News Network, Greene accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having “gazpacho police” spy on lawmakers and their staff. Her blunder quickly spilled onto social media. Some were quick to point out that Greene, who is known for spouting anti-semitic remarks, conspiracy theories, and Covid-19 misinformation, that her accusation was not just a gaffe, but also unfounded:

MTG says Nancy Pelosi has a “Gazpacho police” Gazpacho is a cold tomato soup Gestapo is the Nazi police force. Neither of these things are right. https://t.co/s7OxxbWrUy — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 9, 2022

But the viral interview clip sparked many soup-er funny jokes and commentary.

Do the gazpacho police adhere to sangria law? — JennK (@jenniferkrneta) February 10, 2022

Dear @RepMTG the Gazpacho police was created by me in 1993 to make sure that no one will add Tabasco or jalalpeño or strange things to my beloved soup! Please don’t blame anybody else but me…stop by for a glass anytime. Don’t forget your mask and vaccination card!😜 https://t.co/srhSZXWv6L — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 9, 2022

the use of gazpacho tactics by Nancy Pelosi is chilling — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 9, 2022

With the Gazpacho Police, every crime is a cold case — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 9, 2022

BREAKING: The Gazpacho Police have caught the leader of the Po Boys breadhanded. — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) February 10, 2022

I did a Google images search for "gazpacho police" and was not disappointed. pic.twitter.com/mv1dgbj91v — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 9, 2022

The Gazpacho Police are also in bed with Anti-Phở …I'll see myself out. — Eric Panzer (@ericpanzer) February 10, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Now we have Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of Congress." "Gazpacho police"? You mean, like the Soup Nazi? pic.twitter.com/69Cvvvy0ql — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) February 9, 2022

Some were just left confused and hungry:

I was wondering why everybody in DC was tweeting about gazpacho and now I'm just craving some for dinner. — Sarakshi Rai (@Sarakshi) February 9, 2022

Our advice: get yourself to Andrés’s Jaleo or Spanish Diner!